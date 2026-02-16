Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Coyotes defeat Kelowna Chiefs 6-3, dominating third period

Coyotes take a big win

Photo: Kootenay International Junior 'A' Hockey League (Facebook) Osoyoos Coyotes defeat the Kelowna Chiefs 6-3 on Feb. 14.

The Osoyoos Coyotes defeated the Kelowna Chiefs 6-3 during a home game Saturday night.

The Chiefs dominated the first period 2-0, but after 40 minutes of game play the Coyotes took a goal of their own.

In the third period, the Coyotes swept the Chiefs with five goals, including two into an empty net.

Logan Bates, Ethan Torres, Mason Rudolph, Kohen Fisher, Russell Weatherhead, and Spencer Fleck all scored for Osoyoos.

"Shots were 28-19 in favour of the Coyotes, who made Kelowna pay the price for taking an excessive number of penalties by going three for nine on the powerplay," reads an Osoyoos Coyotes Junior Hockey Club game recap.

"With just four games left in the regular season, the playoffs remain a hopeful possibility. Osoyoos would have to win at least two, perhaps three of those, depending on how Sicamous, 100 Mile House and Chase all fare down the stretch."

Up next, the Coyotes host the Merritt Centennials at the Sun Bowl Arena Friday at 7 p.m.