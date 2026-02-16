Osoyoos Coyotes defeat Kelowna Chiefs 6-3, dominating third period
Coyotes take a big win
The Osoyoos Coyotes defeated the Kelowna Chiefs 6-3 during a home game Saturday night.
The Chiefs dominated the first period 2-0, but after 40 minutes of game play the Coyotes took a goal of their own.
In the third period, the Coyotes swept the Chiefs with five goals, including two into an empty net.
Logan Bates, Ethan Torres, Mason Rudolph, Kohen Fisher, Russell Weatherhead, and Spencer Fleck all scored for Osoyoos.
"Shots were 28-19 in favour of the Coyotes, who made Kelowna pay the price for taking an excessive number of penalties by going three for nine on the powerplay," reads an Osoyoos Coyotes Junior Hockey Club game recap.
"With just four games left in the regular season, the playoffs remain a hopeful possibility. Osoyoos would have to win at least two, perhaps three of those, depending on how Sicamous, 100 Mile House and Chase all fare down the stretch."
Up next, the Coyotes host the Merritt Centennials at the Sun Bowl Arena Friday at 7 p.m.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Bridge on ramp will closeKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Vehicle crashes into strollerCalgary - 11:55 am
- Seabird seeks ER helpGermany - 11:54 am
- Robert Duvall, dead at 95United States - 11:33 am
- Coyotes take a big winOsoyoos - 11:13 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bobbie (& Susie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices