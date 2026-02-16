Town of Osoyoos seeks input on Transportation Master Plan
Have a say on transportation
Osoyoos residents can have their say on shaping transportation in the town.
The Town of Osoyoos is providing public input opportunities in the first round of engagement for the new Transportation Master Plan.
During the Feb. 10 council meeting, the municipality received a status update on the master plan by Urban Systems.
Public engagement marks the second phase of the project, which includes a survey and an interactive map that allows people to add their own recommendations.
For instance, one resident noted bus speed on 78th Avenue as a concern on the interactive map.
The survey will remain open until March 15. Additionally, a public engagement event will be held at the Sonora Community Centre Feb. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information on the Transportation Master Plan process, click here.
