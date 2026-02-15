Oliver/Osoyoos News
High risk offender arrested after special enforcement descends on Osoyoos Lakeshore Drive
'High risk offender' arrested
Photo: Sarah Crookall
RCMP vehicles block Lakeshore Drive at Cabana Beach Campground and RV Park in Osoyoos.
A high risk offender has been arrested following a large police presence at Osoyoos Lakeshore Drive on Friday night.
At around 10 p.m. on Friday, several police vehicles had blocked access to the road between Cabana Beach Campground and Tamri Motel and Campground.
In videos shared by nearby residents, police appeared to be instructing an empty-handed person to exit a unit.
In an emailed statement Sunday morning, RCMP Combined Forces Special Enforcement Sgt. Sarbjit Sangha said the offender was wanted by police.
The response was coordinated by the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, which included the presence of police and dog services.
Sangha said there were no injuries and no risk to the public.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
