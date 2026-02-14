Oliver/Osoyoos News
Video: Large police presence blocks Lakeshore Drive in Osoyoos
Police block Lakeshore Dr.
Photo: Sarah Crookall
RCMP vehicles block Lakeshore Drive at Cabana Beach Campground and RV Park in Osoyoos.
A large police presence is blocking Osoyoos' Lakeshore Drive Friday evening.
At 11:40 p.m., several RCMP vehicles remained along the road between Cabana Beach Campground and Tamri Motel and Campground after over an hour.
In videos shared by nearby residents, police appeared to be instructing someone to exit a unit with nothing in their hands.
Castanet has reached out to local RCMP and will have more information when it becomes available.
Contributed
