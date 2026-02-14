285335
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Video: Large police presence blocks Lakeshore Drive in Osoyoos

Police block Lakeshore Dr.

Sarah Crookall - Feb 14, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 599261

A large police presence is blocking Osoyoos' Lakeshore Drive Friday evening.

At 11:40 p.m., several RCMP vehicles remained along the road between Cabana Beach Campground and Tamri Motel and Campground after over an hour.

In videos shared by nearby residents, police appeared to be instructing someone to exit a unit with nothing in their hands.

Castanet has reached out to local RCMP and will have more information when it becomes available.

Contributed

