Rotary Clubs of Oliver and Osoyoos donate $29K for the South Okanagan General Hospital campaign

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation Rotary Clubs of Oliver and Osoyoos donated of $29,556.25 toward the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) campaign.

Thanks to the tremendous support from a gala held at the end of January, the Rotary Clubs of Oliver and Osoyoos recently gave a notable donation.

The clubs provided a $29,556.25 cheque towards the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) campaign.

"This generous gift is the result of the 'Service Above Self' spirit shown by both clubs, who joined forces to host an elegant black-tie gala on January 24th," the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation said in their post.

SOS extended their gratitude to the clubs for their leadership and tireless planning, along with gala attendees and donors for their generosity.

"Thank you, Rotary, for being such vital partners in ensuring our hospital remains strong for everyone in the South Okanagan."