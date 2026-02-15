Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Osoyoos services closed for Family Day
Family Day closures
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos Town Hall.
Most Town of Osoyoos facilities and services will be closed for Family Day.
On Feb. 16, all town facilities will be closed with the exception of the Sun Bowl Arena.
The arena will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Senior & Tot skate will take place. And from 12 to 2 p.m., Family Day Skate will get underway.
All town departments will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 17.
