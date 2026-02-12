Oliver/Osoyoos News

A monstrous Cupid on Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos

'Imagine this Cupid coming'

Photo: Ron Hiller Sasquatch statue dressed for Valentine's Day on Anarchist Mountain.

A monstrous Cupid is aiming to spread the love this Valentine's Day.

Anarchist Mountain's statues are once again decorated for the upcoming holiday, but one in particular struck a local photographer for its contrasting appearance.

Osoyoos photographer Ron Hiller spotted the Sasquatch dressed as a Roman god and had to capture the moment.

"Imagine this Cupid coming after you," the photographer said on social media.

"No," said one commenter, plainly.

