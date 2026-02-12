Oliver/Osoyoos News
A monstrous Cupid on Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos
'Imagine this Cupid coming'
Photo: Ron Hiller
Sasquatch statue dressed for Valentine's Day on Anarchist Mountain.
A monstrous Cupid is aiming to spread the love this Valentine's Day.
Anarchist Mountain's statues are once again decorated for the upcoming holiday, but one in particular struck a local photographer for its contrasting appearance.
Osoyoos photographer Ron Hiller spotted the Sasquatch dressed as a Roman god and had to capture the moment.
"Imagine this Cupid coming after you," the photographer said on social media.
"No," said one commenter, plainly.
To view more of Hiller's photos, click here.
