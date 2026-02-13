Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Festival Society to hold Annual General Meeting
Festival society holds AGM
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos Festival Society volunteers.
The Osoyoos Festival Society is holding its Annual General Meeting this month.
On Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., the non-profit that organizes some of Osoyoos biggest events will be meeting to discuss its yearly direction.
The event takes place at the Sonora Community Centre.
New members are welcome.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Pilot could go city-wideNelson - 4:00 am
- Thousands of young athletesKamloops - 4:00 am
- Arson case extinguishedKamloops - 4:00 am
- 'Choose one of your kids'Kamloops - 4:00 am
- Pool prices static for 2026Salmon Arm - 4:00 am
Real Estate
201-1903 Lindahl Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
McFlurry South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net