Osoyoos Festival Society to hold Annual General Meeting

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Festival Society volunteers.

The Osoyoos Festival Society is holding its Annual General Meeting this month.

On Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., the non-profit that organizes some of Osoyoos biggest events will be meeting to discuss its yearly direction.

The event takes place at the Sonora Community Centre.

New members are welcome.