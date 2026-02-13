283747
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos Festival Society to hold Annual General Meeting

Festival society holds AGM

Sarah Crookall - Feb 13, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 598984

The Osoyoos Festival Society is holding its Annual General Meeting this month.

On Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., the non-profit that organizes some of Osoyoos biggest events will be meeting to discuss its yearly direction.

The event takes place at the Sonora Community Centre.

New members are welcome.

