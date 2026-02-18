Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos teen with in-training service dog refused service at Boston Pizza

Service dog denied entry

Photo: Contributed Vanessa Tinoco and dog Lily.

An Osoyoos teen and her service-dog-in-training were recently refused entry at Boston Pizza, despite previously being served with no problem.

On Feb. 7, 15-year-old Vanessa Tinoco went to the restaurant with a group of friends roughly an hour before closing. She said she usually takes her dog everywhere she goes.

The dog is in training to assist with a medical condition. Lily, the two-year-old schnauzer/poodle mix, also wears a service vest.

Vanessa said she has brought Lily to Osoyoos Boston Pizza, Smitty's, Shoppers, and other South Okanagan businesses on other occasions with no trouble.

"I got in there, and the waiter was like, 'Sorry, but we're not pet friendly.' I was like, 'Oh, that's okay, she's a service dog," Vanessa said.

As Boston Pizza's managers arrived, Vanessa gave them information about service-dogs-in-training and the regulations around them on a printed piece of paper. She said she keeps the information because some people are not aware of the current laws.

"My anxiety skyrocketed and Lily alerted to my anxiety[...]My heart rate spiked.," Vanessa said. "I ended up sitting down and passing out."

Vanessa said her conditions are connected to one another. The more anxiety she gets, the more her heart rate spikes, and vice versa.

During the incident, Lily pawed, nudges, and barked at Vanessa to signal health risk.

At that point, Vanessa said management told her the dog wasn't allowed inside, but that she could leave her dog outside.

Vanessa's mom Luciana Tinoco arrived at the restaurant to attempt to find a resolution.

"She doesn't go out very often. She put a lot on that night to go out and with them, and it was spoiled pretty badly. She had a very bad Sunday because of it — she had a headache all day," Luciana said.

"I understand that sometimes you don't know what you don't know. And it's okay, you don't have to know everything. But it's the way that you approach people, how you treat people, because you don't know where they are coming from."

Ultimately, Osoyoos RCMP were called with an officer saying the RCMP did not deal with service animals, but directed them to call agencies that could.

Legalities

Currently, under the Guide Dog and Service Dog Act, certification is not required for dogs in training by self-trained teams. Additionally, owners of certified service dogs are proceed under the GDSGA and the Human Rights Code.

B.C.’s police agencies have the authority to investigate offences under the provincial Act. Additionally, he GDSDA program's compliance and enforcement team also reviews and investigates complaints under the Act.

In an email to Castanet, the Ministry of Public Safety said non-certified service dog teams may still have protections under the B.C. Human Rights Code.

"The program recommends that businesses do not ask for certification from guide or service dog teams unless they are behaving in a way not expected of a trained team," the ministry said.

"Guide and service dogs are not required to wear a visible identifier, but are expected to have good behaviour, be under control, including the use of a harness or a leash, and be trained to assist in daily activities."

An apology

According to Boston Pizza's accessibility policy, service dogs are welcome but owners may be require to provide documentation from a regulated health professional.

Boston Pizza Osoyoos emailed a letter to Luciana, apologizing for the distressing situation.

"At Boston Pizza, we welcome service and emotional support animals and are committed to accommodating guests in accordance with applicable legislation," said Ariel Alvarez with Boston Pizza Osoyoos.

"In situations like this, our team must request valid identification or official documentation from an accredited medical or mental health professional. Unfortunately, the documents presented at the time were not from an accredited source and did not meet the requirements our staff are trained to follow, which led to this very difficult interaction."

Alvarez added the restaurant is reviewing the incident internally and will be "reinforcing training with our team to ensure all future situations are handled with greater care, understanding, and compassion."

Spreading the word

Moving forward, Vanessa and Luciana just want more awareness around disabilities and service dogs.

"This for me, is more about educating their staff on like the laws around that and how they can accommodate people," Vanessa said.

She referred to the province's page on business responsibilities relating to service dogs which states:



"A person with a disability who uses a guide dog or service dog should not be stopped or questioned unless there is a concern. The best way to recognize a guide or service dog is by observing the behaviour of the dog and handler.



"Like anyone acting inappropriately, a person may be refused access or asked to leave if they or their guide or service dog is disruptive."