Oliver Community Arts Council to hold public AGM

Sarah Crookall - Feb 14, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 598830

Oliver Community Arts Council is holding its Annual General Meeting this weekend.

On Feb. 15 at 1 p.m., the meeting will be open to the public to learn about and give feedback on the council and its direction.

"Come to the AGM to share your suggestions, thoughts or become a part of the board," the Oliver Community Arts Council in a Wednesday social media post.

Refreshments will be provided, starting at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 5840 Airport Street.

