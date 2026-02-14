Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Community Arts Council to hold public AGM

Photo: Oliver Community Arts Council (Facebook) Oliver Creates Art Show and Sale.

Oliver Community Arts Council is holding its Annual General Meeting this weekend.

On Feb. 15 at 1 p.m., the meeting will be open to the public to learn about and give feedback on the council and its direction.

"Come to the AGM to share your suggestions, thoughts or become a part of the board," the Oliver Community Arts Council in a Wednesday social media post.

Refreshments will be provided, starting at 12 p.m.



The meeting will be held at 5840 Airport Street.