Most Osoyoos residents against storage containers in residential neighbourhoods

Photo: Okanagan Containers (Facebook) Metal storage container by Okanagan Containers.

A majority of surveyed Osoyoos residents say they're against metal storage containers in residential neighbourhoods.

During Tuesday's council meeting, staff said that 72 per cent of 384 survey participants were against storage containers in residential areas.

"A lot of great comments were received with that survey, and we really appreciate people letting us know what their views are," said Marg Colson, director of corporate services.

Back in August 2025, council discussed various uses of the containers after a meeting where a resident argued unfair enforcement across town. Council agreed to discuss its relevant bylaw in 2026.

Currently, enforcement of the containers in undesignated areas is on a reactive basis, meaning town staff is not involved unless a complaint is made.

Additionally, Colson said bylaw is currently working on setting up proactive cleanups of "repeat unsightly properties" in town, which has been a key complaint the department is seeing.