Osoyoos council pushes decision to demolish Desert Park

Photo: John Rawkins Damage to Osoyoos Desert Park Building due to July 14 wind storm.

The Town of Osoyoos is waiting an additional 30 days before deciding whether it will demolish Desert Park or not.

During Tuesday's council meeting, staff recommended permanently closing and demolishing the Desert Park Recreation Complex following a structural assessment of the building by RJC Engineers.

"During budget deliberations, council approved under $95,000 for this year for potential repairs," said Gerald Davis, director of community services. "At that time, we didn't know what we were actually faced with until we had this report done."

According to the community services director, repair costs could be upwards of over $2 million.

In July, the town found mould in the building after a severe wind storm ripped off a section of exterior siding. The building has been closed since.

The building, built by volunteers in the 1980s, requires "a substantial amount of maintenance to remain open."

Prior to its closure, it was home to pickleball users, archery, the South Okanagan Combat Academy, meetings, and storage.

Coun. Jim King noted Desert Park Exhibition Society has a meeting coming up with Harness Racing BC, which could impact operations and/or finances.

"There could be some potential infrastructure money from the province," Davis added.

"Depending on how much we can do with what we have now, and that funding — if there was a way to meet the needs, not just for the Harness Racing BC or Desert Park Exhibition Society — but the community to have this facility use it — that would be a really good thing."

Council agreed to postpone the decision until the March 10 meeting.