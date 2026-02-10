Oliver/Osoyoos News

Kelowna mayor's comments about Oliver prison off; here are the numbers

Dyas off about jail numbers

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Kelowna's mayor recently stated that a prison in Oliver has less than 100 beds in use, but the Ministry of Public Safety says it is more than double that.

In January, during a public safety forum, Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas claimed the Okanagan Correctional Centre had less than 100 beds of its 378 occupied. It is the nearest correctional centre to Kelowna, and much of the forum was focused on what to do about rising crime downtown.

The actual number is roughly 200. In an email to Castanet, the Ministry said OCC has 401 cells with a daily average of 200 residents in 2025.

A communications representative for Dyas said the numbers he gave were "based on the most recent public information available to the city at the time."

Dyas was speaking to mandatory compassionate care, saying he believes available jail capacity needs to be used.

"People in our community are living in crisis, committing repeat offences and being put in harmful positions by criminals," he said during the forum.

"I have spoken to Premier Eby and presented a letter signed by all of the Okanagan mayors and also by our First Nation Chiefs asking to advance this site."

The Ministry said capacity levels vary from region to region based on sentencing.

"Correctional centres typically service the surrounding jurisdiction, and counts will vary depending on the number of individuals who are ordered into remand and/or are sentenced by the courts," their provided statement said.

At the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, 180 of 185 cells were occupied on average in 2025. At the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre 200 of 191 beds were occupied on average in 2025, with the number surpassing available cells due to double-bunking.

The Ministry added that "In 2025, the average capacity of cells used for all ten BC provincial correctional centres was 75 [per cent]."