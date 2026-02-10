Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Indian Band forest services operator honoured for work in the industry

Local forester honoured

Photo: Nk'Mip Forestry Dan Mcmaster, left, congratulates Peter Flett, right, as the "Forest Professional of the Year."

The head of operations for Nk'Mip Forestry in the South Okanagan has been honoured with the title of "Forest Professional of the Year" from Forest Professionals British Columbia.

Peter Flett was formally recognized on Feb. 5 at the annual FPBC conference in Vancouver.

Flett supports forestry operations throughout the Osoyoos Indian Band territory, including forest management, wildfire risk reduction and workforce development, all with a goal of long-term land stewardship.

"Receiving this recognition from FPBC is an honour and truly humbling. I see it not as an individual achievement but as the achievement of all the knowledgeable and hard-working people who I am lucky enough to work with,” said Flett in a news release.

“I still have so much more to learn and look forward to continuing to develop as a forester, colleague, and friend to those around me."

Dan Macmaster, forestry manager for the Osoyoos Indian Band, called it a "tremendous honour and one that is truly well deserved," adding Flett's dedication is clear to see every day.

"It is gratifying to see that commitment recognized by the broader forestry community. Professional foresters such as Peter demonstrate more than strong technical skills; they show leadership, sound judgment, and a deep respect for the land and the people connected to it. Peter exemplifies these qualities through the trust he has built with the Osoyoos Indian Band community."

Nk’Mip Forestry is a department of the Osoyoos Indian Band, and is fully OIB-owned.