Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos' Spring Break camp for kids now open for registration
Kids camp registration open
Photo: Pixabay
Children's playground with slide.
Kids aged five to 12 can now be registered for Spring Break camp in Osoyoos.
Camp will run over two weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the ability to register for one or both.
The first week is from March 16 to 20, and the second is from March 23 to 27.
Activities include games, arts and crafts, sports, and more. A discount is available for additional siblings.
For more information and to register, click here.
