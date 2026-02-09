Oliver/Osoyoos News

Boundary-Similkameen MLA receives safety award from Avalanche Canada

Photo: Donegal Wilson MLA Boundary-Similkameen (Facebook) Donegal Wilson receiving the 2025 Gordon Ritchie Service Award from Avalanche Canada.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson has been awarded the 2025 Gordon Ritchie Service Award from Avalanche Canada.

In a Monday social media post, Wilson shared she was recently given the award in Revelstoke, and that she was "genuinely surprised, and deeply honoured."

"As someone who has spent years working alongside volunteers, clubs, educators, and industry to improve safety in the backcountry, this meant a great deal to me," Wilson said.

Beginning in 2009, the Gordon Ritchie Service Award was created to acknowledge individuals or organizations who have demonstrated a commitment to public avalanche safety in Canada.

Prior to holding provincial office, Wilson was executive director of the BC Snowmobile Federation.

"It was incredibly touching — and yes, it’s now proudly hanging on my office wall as a reminder of the people and communities this work is really about."