Ticket kiosk goes up at Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort (Facebook) New ticket kiosk available at Baldy Mountain Resort.

Skiers can now skip the lines at Baldy Mountain Resort with a new ticket kiosk available on site.

Over the weekend, the resort shared that the kiosk pickup box was up and working on social media.

Mountain goers can buy tickets online and can a QR code at the kiosk.

"Tickets can still be purchased in person in guest services," the resort said.

The resort added guest services can still assist with tickets and any problems with kiosk.