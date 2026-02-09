Oliver/Osoyoos News
Ticket kiosk goes up at Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver
Baldy adds ticket kiosk
Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort (Facebook)
New ticket kiosk available at Baldy Mountain Resort.
Skiers can now skip the lines at Baldy Mountain Resort with a new ticket kiosk available on site.
Over the weekend, the resort shared that the kiosk pickup box was up and working on social media.
Mountain goers can buy tickets online and can a QR code at the kiosk.
"Tickets can still be purchased in person in guest services," the resort said.
The resort added guest services can still assist with tickets and any problems with kiosk.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
