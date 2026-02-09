Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos hosts Valentine's Day programs for kids at community centre
Valentine's Day for kids
Kids can enjoy plenty of Valentine's Day fun with themed programs at the Sonora Community Centre this week.
On Thursday from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m., young chefs, aged seven to 11, will be able to make holiday-themed goodies and learn kitchen skills during Valentine's Extravaganza at the Sonora Community Centre kitchen.
"It's the perfect blend of creativity, fun, and hear-shaped deliciousness," reads the event listing.
Then, on Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m., kids two to five years old will be able to enjoy holiday-themed crafts with plenty of sweet treats during the Be My Valentine event at the Sonora Community Centre craft room. Parent participation is required.
For more information on the Valentine's Day events and to register, click here.
