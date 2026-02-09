Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos shares survey on dog access in parks

Photo: Sarah Crookall At Osoyoos Dog Park.

The Town of Osoyoos is seeking feedback on where dogs should be allowed within town parks.

In a public notice, the municipality said it's updating its animal control bylaw and shared a survey collecting opinions on the matter.

"Your feedback will be considered as we finalize the amendments to the bylaw," reads the notice.

The "Permitted Areas for Dogs in Public Parks" survey will be open until Feb. 20,

To complete the survey, click here.