Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Osoyoos shares survey on dog access in parks
Survey on dogs in parks
Photo: Sarah Crookall
At Osoyoos Dog Park.
The Town of Osoyoos is seeking feedback on where dogs should be allowed within town parks.
In a public notice, the municipality said it's updating its animal control bylaw and shared a survey collecting opinions on the matter.
"Your feedback will be considered as we finalize the amendments to the bylaw," reads the notice.
The "Permitted Areas for Dogs in Public Parks" survey will be open until Feb. 20,
To complete the survey, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Seahawks win Super Bowl Sports - 7:58 pm
- Survey on dogs in parksOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- New corporation's first CEOWest Kelowna - 7:00 pm
- Swimmer makes wavesVernon - 7:00 pm
- 20 year sentence for tycoonHong Kong - 6:36 pm
Real Estate
2010 Quail Ridge Park Model Trailer
$64,900
more details
$64,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Grace South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net