Swim platforms and fitness equipment among Osoyoos park upgrades

New swim platforms, bike service stations, and fitness equipment could all go up as part of Osoyoos' Resort Municipality Initiative strategy this year.



On Tuesday, committee will discuss the park upgrades via the 2025-2027 RMI strategy, which includes $200,000 for the swim platforms, $40,000 for the bike service stations, and $100,000 for the fitness equipment.

Staff has recommended two beach locations for the swim platforms, which are Lions Park Beach and Legion Beach

"Cottonwood Beach was also discussed, however administration felt that the water level was too shallow and could present potential liability," reads a community services report by Gerald Davis.

The bike service stations could go up at Kinsmen Park, Lions Park, Canal Trail, Pioneer Walkway, Cottonwood, Goodman Park, and Kinsmen Park.

Additionally, the report suggests fitness equipment could be placed along the Gyro Beach trail near Watermark up to Osoyoos Marina, or near the Marina parking lot.

Staff would be looking at inclusive, age-friendly, and sun shading features for the fitness equipment.

"Some of the project funding was carried over from the previous strategy, so this should be completed this year. However, we may have more direction from the Parks Master plan for the outdoor fitness equipment," continues the report.