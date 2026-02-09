Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Desert Centre brings back Movie and an Expert with two bird films

Vaseux Lake bird migration

Photo: The Little Brown Bird Image from The Little Brown Bird by KT Bryden.

Local birders can learn about Vaseux Lake's 2025 migration monitoring program after viewing two short films by the Osoyoos Desert Centre.

On March 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., ODC is hosting Move and an Expert on the "fragile future of birds" at the Osoyoos Secondary School.

First, The Little Brown Bird directed by Emmy-winning KT Bryden will be shown on the Florida Grasshopper Sparrow, which it describes as "a species once reduced to fewer than 80 individuals in the wild."

Second, Saving the Night Caller by Gregg McLachlan features the Eastern Whip-poor-will from the forests of Norfolk County, Ont.



"Following the films, local wildlife biologist David Bell highlights findings from the 2025 Migration Monitoring season at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory and also explores how the Motus Wildlife Tracking Network reveals where our local birds spend their non-breeding season," reads an ODC press release.

Bell worked as a bird bander at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.