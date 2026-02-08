Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Theatre puts Super Bowl XL on the big screen

Photo: Oliver Theatre (Facebook) Oliver Theatre.

The 2026 Super Bowl XL will be up on the big screen at the Oliver Theatre Sunday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., the big game gets underway with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the New England Patriots.

"We have made a executive decision to cancel [the] show Sunday night [Housemaid] and instead let's watch the Seahawks win a Superbowl," said Oliver Theatre on social media Saturday.

"How does that sound? Big sound, big screen. All are welcome, open at 3 [p.m.]."

The theatre added it will also be playing the halftime show featuring headliner Bad Bunny, as well as American commercials.

The Super Bowl will also be available to watch on TSN and CTV.

