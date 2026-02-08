Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver Theatre puts Super Bowl XL on the big screen
Big game on the big screen
Photo: Oliver Theatre (Facebook)
Oliver Theatre.
The 2026 Super Bowl XL will be up on the big screen at the Oliver Theatre Sunday afternoon.
At 3:30 p.m., the big game gets underway with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the New England Patriots.
"We have made a executive decision to cancel [the] show Sunday night [Housemaid] and instead let's watch the Seahawks win a Superbowl," said Oliver Theatre on social media Saturday.
"How does that sound? Big sound, big screen. All are welcome, open at 3 [p.m.]."
The theatre added it will also be playing the halftime show featuring headliner Bad Bunny, as well as American commercials.
The Super Bowl will also be available to watch on TSN and CTV.
For more information on the 2026 Super Bowl XL, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Big game on the big screenOliver - 12:05 pm
- Use agreement was unclearMerritt - 12:00 pm
- Pet of the weekKelowna - 12:00 pm
- Vees claim 4th straight winPenticton - 11:30 am
- Measles exposure at eventManitoba - 11:15 am
Real Estate
1255 Raymer Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Grace South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net