Oliver/Osoyoos News
Lower Similkameen Indian Band announces cultural burns ahead of wildfire season
Cultural burns start soon
Photo: BC Wildfire Service
FILE - A controlled burn.
The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is advising that they will be conducting cultural burning operations ahead of wildfire season.
Operations will start Monday, Feb, 9 and conclude by Friday, Feb. 13, dependant on weather conditions.
Forestry workers, guardians and emergency management personnel will be working around the LSIB office in Cawston and at the school preparing.
"This will include brushing, piling, constructing fireguards, black-lining, lighting burn piles, and lighting treatment units," reads a press release issued Friday.
"Expect to see open flame, smoke, and LSIB personnel working in the area. Please slow down while passing through."
