Oliver to host 'Legends of Country Guitar' show with Juno-nominated guitarist

Legends of country music

Photo: Contributed Dave Barber will be playing country legend hits in Oliver.

The "Legends Of Country Guitar" show is coming to Oliver.

Featuring Dave Barber and his band, the show will showcase country music tunes from artists who made an impact on country music as the sound of guitar evolved in the 20th century.

Songs from Chet Atkins, Merle Travis, Jerry Reed and more will be featured. Atkins was particularly prolific, contributing to artists like Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley and Waylon Jennings.

The show is coming to Oliver's Venables Theatre, helmed by Barber who has won a plethora of awards and nominations around British Columbia and Canada, including at the Canadian Country Music Awards and the Junos.

Tickets are now on sale for the one night only show in Oliver, April 1. Click here for more information.

Contributed