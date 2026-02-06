Oliver/Osoyoos News
Crews working to fix water service disruption in Osoyoos
Crews work to fix water
Photo: File image
Town of Osoyoos working on water disruption issue.
There is an ongoing water service disruption in Osoyoos Friday afternoon.
In the area of 12th Avenue and 91st Street, multiple properties are without water.
Town of Osoyoos crews are currently working to repair the unspecified issue that has caused this, and according to a public posting on social media, expect to have water restored by the end of the day.
