Town of Oliver holds planning meeting for Official Community Plan feedback

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver is holding a 'We Love Oliver' town planning meeting to go over its Official Community Plan this month.

On Feb. 25. from 4 to 7 p.m., the municipality is hosting the event to discuss the future of the town.

"Help shape the Town of Oliver by participating in Phase 2 of our Official Community Plan Update, and letting us know your vision for the future of Oliver," reads the event listing.

The evening will include a roundtable discussion, and feedback will be included in the OCP.

Appetizers and cocktails will be served. A kids craft station will also be available, staffed by volunteers from the Oliver Community Arts Council.

