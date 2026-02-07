Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Oliver holds planning meeting for Official Community Plan feedback
Town seeks planning input
The Town of Oliver is holding a 'We Love Oliver' town planning meeting to go over its Official Community Plan this month.
On Feb. 25. from 4 to 7 p.m., the municipality is hosting the event to discuss the future of the town.
"Help shape the Town of Oliver by participating in Phase 2 of our Official Community Plan Update, and letting us know your vision for the future of Oliver," reads the event listing.
The evening will include a roundtable discussion, and feedback will be included in the OCP.
Appetizers and cocktails will be served. A kids craft station will also be available, staffed by volunteers from the Oliver Community Arts Council.
For more information on the meeting, click here.
