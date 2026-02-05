Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver brewer takes Push Up Challenge for mental health

Photo: Sid Ruhland Oliver brewer Sid Ruhland launches Push Up Challenge campaign.

An Oliver brewer is taking the Canadian Mental Health Association's Push Up Challenge to raise funds for mental health.

February CMHA is running The Push Up Challenge to "push for better mental health" with participants completing 2,000 push-ups in 23 days.

Firehall Brewery's Sid Ruhland took the challenge, sharing it to social media.

"The world's crazy, and it's making us all go crazy along with it. One thing that doesn't help is the atrophy of our brains and bodies, so I'm completing 2,000 push-ups in 23 days to reclaim my physical and mental health in the name of supporting mental health initiatives," Ruhland said.

"I may issue the odd Facebook update, though I encourage you to disable social media notifications, put your phone down, and do something with your mind and body. May we connect in the real world."

According to CMHA, the Push-Up Challenge has amassed $60 million globally from 1 million participants.

To view Ruhland's Push Up Challenge and to donate, click here.