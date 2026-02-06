Oliver/Osoyoos News
Old Osoyoos map features town's old Spanish-themed mascot 'Don Carlos'
Museum shares old maps
Photo: Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives
Old Osoyoos map featuring old town mascot Don Carlos.
Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives shared a couple of wistful vintage maps from the past.
On Thursday, the museum shared the treasure of the day — two recently donated maps.
"So many great locations and memories listed on these maps — Little Duffers, Vienna Bakery, Osoyoos Bakery, Rickshaw Village, Anderson's Diamond Shop, Apollo, Rialto, Pay'N'Save, Hannigans, Pioneer Meats, Starlite — to name a few," Osoyoos museum said.
The museum added one map appears to be from 1974 or 1975, which has the Sunbowl Arena identified as "new".
The second map highlight's the town's former Spanish theme and old mascot "Don Carlos", which was used in from the 1970s to 1990s.
Photo: Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives
Old Osoyoos map circa 1974 or 1975.
