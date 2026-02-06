Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' new fire chief is looking forward to getting out in the community

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos fire chief Everett Cooke.

Osoyoos' new fire chief Everrett Cooke is looking forward to getting out and meeting people in the community.

"One of my first mandates for myself is to get out into the neighbouring communities, meet everybody I can," Cooke said.

Cooke started his role on Jan. 26 and he says he wants to be in the field ahead of fire season.

"Get back into the routine of being hands on with the equipment, going to calls. My last position, I was office bound, and so [I want to] taking those steps to get back into that routine, which very much love."

Cooke comes to Osoyoos from St. Albert, Alta., where he worked as a director of protective services and fire chief for nearly four years.

The chief has spent the last 25 years in fire service.

In St. Albert, Cooke manned a 141-person full-time fire service, as well as police and enforcement services. Prior to that, he was director of protective services in Beaumont, Alta., and fire chief in Grand Prairie, Alta.

But B.C. is his original home.

He was born in North Vancouver and grew up in North Delta.

"It was always a plan to return back to British Columbia at some point in the career, with the goal of my family and my wife and I," Cooke says.

"I put in my application in September of 2025, and we jumped at the opportunity. I was very fortunate to receive an interview, and even more fortunate to actually be selected to lead these excellent people here."

In Osoyoos, Cooke is aiming to perform a top down review of the fire service and work with the team's 30 firefighters.

"Our members here are dedicated. They're passionate and each one has a lot to give, and that's really why I want to focus a lot of my attention to ensure we're providing them the tools needed to, not only do the job, but to also to see where their vision is as well. So I can align that with the department's vision, with the town's vision."

Wildfire season and fire service needs, alongside town growth, will also be priorities for Cooke moving forward. The fire service will be looking at tools and facilities required to keep the town safe with various building heights and structures.

With additional FireSmart funding, Cooke is looking to roll out more safety information soon.

But Osoyoos has already started to make him feel welcome.

"When I was changing the flag earlier today, I had two folks stop by and welcome me to the community, which was phenomenal and really heartwarming to have them say, 'Hey, you're the new guy. Welcome,'" Cooke says.

"That was great. Reassures me that the decision that we made to come here is the right one."