Surreal landscapes by Cawston artist on display by Osoyoos art gallery
Surreal, bold landscapes
Photo: Rachael Gurevitch artwork via The Art Gallery Osoyoos.
Painting titled "A Wet Run."
A Cawston woman is the featured artist for The Art Gallery Osoyoos' bold February exhibit.
As of Wednesday, Rachael Gurevitch's exhibit "Away We Go" opened, featuring colourful and surreal landscapes
"She is self-taught and developed a distinctive, recognizable style inspired by personal exploration of ritual, symbolism, nature, the elements, entities and self-reflection," reads the TAGO website.
"Away We Go" will be on display until Feb. 28.
For more information, click here.
