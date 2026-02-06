283829
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Night brings out the board games

Sarah Crookall - Feb 5, 2026 / 6:00 pm | Story: 597807

Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Nights is back with a fun board game night this month.

On Feb. 19 from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m., youth aged nine to 17 can join the afterschool event at the Sonora Community Centre.

Recently, Town of Osoyoos staff have seen a dip in TGIF Youth Nights movie attendance and are exploring different activities.

The event will include classic games, old-school snack, and "timeless fun."

