Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Night brings out the board games
Board game night for youth
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.
Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Nights is back with a fun board game night this month.
On Feb. 19 from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m., youth aged nine to 17 can join the afterschool event at the Sonora Community Centre.
Recently, Town of Osoyoos staff have seen a dip in TGIF Youth Nights movie attendance and are exploring different activities.
The event will include classic games, old-school snack, and "timeless fun."
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
