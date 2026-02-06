Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Night brings out the board games

Board game night for youth

Photo: Sarah Crookall Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos' TGIF Youth Nights is back with a fun board game night this month.

On Feb. 19 from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m., youth aged nine to 17 can join the afterschool event at the Sonora Community Centre.

Recently, Town of Osoyoos staff have seen a dip in TGIF Youth Nights movie attendance and are exploring different activities.

The event will include classic games, old-school snack, and "timeless fun."