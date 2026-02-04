Oliver/Osoyoos News

RCMP Musical Ride and Air Force to join big first responders celebration in Osoyoos

Photo: Pixabay Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Osoyoos will see a rare visit from the RCMP Musical Ride this year, as party of a grand-scale first responders celebration this summer.

On Aug. 23, Hearts for Heroes will honour those who serve B.C. and Canada at Desert Park, from the Canada Border Services Agency to B.C. Conservation Officer Services, with funds supporting the veteran charity Honour House.

"All those agencies are all officers risking their lives every day to keep everything going the way we want it," said Tammy Herman, Hearts for Heroes chairperson.

Herman, a former service member, said it will be a big day, with invitations sent out to virtually every agency.

At 12 p.m., the RCMP Musical Ride will perform, but instead of saluting local officials, the salute will be made to service members. The officer salute will be unique to the Osoyoos celebrations.

The RCMP Musical Ride of 18 mounted officers only visits 50 communities each year, and only visits each province every four years.

Later on, a Canadian Air Force jet performance, a helicopter "Weapons of Grass Destruction" performance with precision golf ball drops, and a K9 demonstration are all scheduled.

Herman said the exact date may change due to the nature of emergency services and staffing challenges currently facing many agencies.

"There will be plenty to do, but things might change. We're going to be liquid," she explained.

"At a certain time, if we can't get a chopper in, or something else is going on and there's a fire to be fought, those officers are going to be doing it, and we need to appreciate that they put that first."

