Oliver cat named 'Ted' by vet team before passing from vehicle injuries

'Goodbye to a sweet soul'

Photo: Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society (Facebook) Oliver cat gets named "Ted" by vet and rescue teams.

A South Okanagan pet rescue named an Oliver cat "Ted" to honour his life and death after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts and a steady flow of tears that we report that today we said goodbye to a sweet soul far too soon," said Penticton's Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society on social media.

Earlier that day, Lieza Hodgson found the severely injured cat near Road 9 and Highway 97. She posted to a Facebook group that she has seen "so many deceased cats on the side of the road in that short little strip."

Locals quickly expressed many concerns for the cat on social media, and Hodgson updated her original post saying animal welfare workers said there is a known feral colony in the area.

Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society stepped in, seeking to identify the cat's owners on social media as the animal was being treated.

The rescue said the cat's injuries were severe.

Peach City Animal Hospital provided vet care and the rescue said he was not alone in his final moments.

"He was held. He was spoken to gently and treated with care and dignity. He did not pass alone on the side of the road—he was surrounded by compassion as he slipped away," said Happy Tails.

"The loving staff welcomed him with tenderness and gave him a name—Ted—so he would be known, not just as another case, but as someone who mattered."

Happy Tails added such difficult moments in rescue work never get easier, saying the team is grieving the cat's suffering.

"We are deeply grateful to the kind rescuer who acted quickly and refused to look away, and to our devoted veterinary team for their compassion in such a heartbreaking moment," the rescue said.

"Run free now, sweet Ted. You mattered. You were loved at the end."