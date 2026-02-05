Oliver/Osoyoos News

Nk'Mip Snake Research finds injured rattlesnake, reminds drivers to watch speed

'Avoid a snake if possible'

Photo: Nk'Mip Snake Research (Facebook) Nk'Mip Snake Research examines injured Western Rattlesnake.

The Nk'Mip Snake Research group recently examined an injured rattlesnake in Cawtson, prompting a reminder for drivers and passersby.

In a Tuesday social media post, the Osoyoos Indian Band snake research project said it was carrying out walking road surveys at White Lake when it came across an injured Western Rattlesnake.

"On these road surveys we document any live snakes we may see, deceased snakes, deceased amphibians (often Spadefoot toads), and other wildlife," said Nk'Mip Snake Research.



"On this day we came across a deceased rattlesnake that we suspect may have been run over, however there wasn’t injuries we would normally see with being hit by a car. Our second guess was that it was dropped by a raptor from a significant height."

Recently, the research program received continued federal funding to extend study on the species and others found in the South Okanagan.The latest studies examine wildfire, climate change and habitat loss affects local snakes.

Nk'Mip Snake Research's work also includes conducting the walking road surveys where snakes are often found.

"Once we have established that it is safe, we unpack our gear to collect data," Nk'Mip Snake Research said in a published information release.

"During this process we measure the snake; someone always secured the head with the tongs while we do this as deceased snakes can still have a bite reflex.

"Next we check if the snake has a pit tag: if it does we record the number (and the associated data once we check our system). If it does not have a tag we will also check sex with a field probe and count the segments of rattles. On occasion we will collect the snake for research purposes; in this case we simply moved it off the road where it would have eventually become food for another animal."

As such, the research team is reminding people to "always be mindful of your speed on back roads and avoid a snake if possible" when driving through snake habitat.