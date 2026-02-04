Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver to remove 'X' from social media plan

So long and farewell, X

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver will be getting rid of its X social media account as part of its new plan.

During Monday's meeting, council voted to remove X and add LinkedIn as part of its revised Social Media Policy.

"Staff recommend removing X from the Town’s social media platforms as its strict character limits require significant time to condense messages without losing the detail of the information, engagement is extremely low with very few followers, and as a result the platform is not providing the Town value compared to Facebook and Instagram," reads a report by Brieanne Mader, deputy corporate officer.

LinkedIn will be used to "share job opportunities, attract talent, and strengthen connections."

Additionally, the Oliver Fire Department and the Supporting Local Physician Recruitment Working Group will be included in the policy and have information shared via social platforms.