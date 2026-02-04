Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos residents sought for childcare committee

Calling childcare advocates

Photo: Pixabay Child playing with blocks.

Three Osoyoos residents are wanted to join a newly-created Child Care Advisory Committee.

In a Tuesday public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said committee members would serve the rest of the council term, until Nov. 3.

The committee would oversee the town's Childcare Action Plan.

According to Osoyoos' 2024 Childcare Needs Assessment, the town is facing uneven numbers in its childcare needs, including a higher-than-average number of children for 3 to 5-year-old spots.

Staffing remains a challenge, and the town has identified the need to create a plan to address requirements for provincial childcare funding.

Committee applicants are asked to write a letter "including relevant experience and your reasons for wishing to be on the committee."

Applicants must be Osoyoos residents, and must submit applications by Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

To apply for the Child Care Advisory Committee, email community services director Gerald Davis at [email protected].