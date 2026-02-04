Oliver/Osoyoos News

Lower Similkameen Indian Band hires new guardian

LSIB welcomes guardian

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band Brian Marsel.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has welcomed the newest guardian to its team.

Brian Marsel was the successful applicant out of many, LSIB said.

"Brian is a member of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and spent much of his childhood out on the lands hunting [and] fishing," read a Tuesday LSIB press release.

Marsel has worked as a technician for the Natural Resources department.

He said he believed his early life experience shaped who he is, including a deep appreciation for the lands and everything they provide.

"I am passionate about protecting wildlife, caring for the land, and looking after our culture. I am committed to ensuring the land remains healthy and safe for future generations," Marsel said.

"I carry a cultural connection to sməlqmíx Territory, shaped by the teachings, traditions, and stories passed down through my family. These teachings guide how I walk on the land and remind me of my responsibility to uphold the values and traditions of my community."

The new guardian will be out on the land starting this week.