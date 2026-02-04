Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver council considers other grants to fund remaining $180K for airport runway

The 'runway is falling apart'

Photo: Jon Spalding via the Town of Oliver Oliver Airport Runway.

Oliver council has voted to re-jig its grant requests for the airport runway, which is falling into disrepair.

"Honestly — the airport runway is falling apart," said Kelly Mercer, director of operations, during Monday's council meeting.

"There [are] hundreds of feet of cracks every year. I'm trying to get caught up on cracks. We did a calculation last year; we brought in contractor to do crack sealing. What he calculated, only did a third of the runway, essentially, of how bad it is, which he thought would complete the entire runway."

On Monday, council agreed to decrease a grant request from the B.C. Air Access Program from $1,542,470 to $1,361,003, after the municipality's original ask was rejected due to a "large number of requests and limited funds available for disbursement."

The grant adjustment would mean the town would be required to contribute $453,667 for the runway revamp, an additional $181,467.

However, the town is now looking at potentially covering the remaining $180,000 through the provincial Growing Communities Fund, which staff say is stackable but "eligible costs depend on what is already in our plan to spend out of that fund."

During the council meeting, Mercer said the runway is deteriorating fast and staff are no longer following recommendations made in the 2024 Airport Master Plan.

The operations director believes there is bad base material beneath the strip.

Additionally, large holes have created safety hazards for planes getting stuck, Mercer said.

"Also, the runway is only two inches thick, and it needs to be four. So it's a combination of all of it, and I'm really, really worried on how long that runway is going to actually last."

When reconstruction is complete, staff estimate it would be 25 to 30 years before any major maintenance is needed.

If approved, the new B.C. Air Access Program funding request would cover 75 per cent of project cost instead of the original 85 per cent as budgeted.

Additional airport reconstruction details, including where the remaining $180,000 will come from, will be discussed at a future council meeting.