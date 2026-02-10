Oliver/Osoyoos News

Pizza 64 set to be eighth pizza shop in Oliver, opening in March

'Pizza capital' keeps rising

Photo: Sarah Crookall Pizza 64 in Oliver.

Despite being home to over seven pizza shops and gaining a reputation of "Canada's pizza capital", the town of Oliver is getting yet another one.

This March, Pizza 64 will be taking over the Main Street location where Baby Rae's Pizza used to be.

The Canadian chain has been in business for 15 years and has two locations in Kelowna.

Over the past couple of years, people have been jesting that the town of less than 6,000 people is overrun with pizza businesses.

Currently, there are seven dedicated pizza joints and Dominos is also expected to open along Main Street sometime this year.

The owner of Pizza 64 in Kelowna said a location is set to open in Penticton this week or next.

Both the Oliver and Penticton locations will have discounts upon opening.