Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos Fire Rescue promotes Burn Awareness Week with tips to stay safe

Stay aware of burn risks

Chelsea Powrie - Feb 3, 2026 / 12:00 pm | Story: 597583

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is sharing tips to stay safe around flames as part of Burn Awareness Week.

The first week of February is recognized in many provinces including British Columbia as Burn Awareness Week, a time that many fire crews use to remind the community of dangers, especially in the home.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue has joined in, explaining on social media that most severe fire injuries do occur in the household.

They offered the following tips:

  • Wear short sleeves or roll them up when cooking on the grill.
  • Use long-handled barbecue tools.
  • Give hot items time to cool down to avoid contact burns.
  • Keep a 3-foot safe zone around grills, fire pits and campfires, especially for children.
  • Tuck away cords and cover outlets.

