Osoyoos Oyster Festival 2026 tickets now available

Photo: Osoyoos Oyster Festival (Facebook) Oysters at Osoyoos Oyster Festival in 2025.

Tickets are now on sale for the signature Osoyoos Oyster Festival this year.

On April 17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., oyster lovers will be able to Sip and Shuck during the opening event at Osoyoos Golf Club.

"Enjoy freshly shucked oysters, a delicious variety of local wines direct from the wineries, and live music to set the mood," reads the event listing.

Then, on April 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., the Pearl in the Desert Gala will feature more oysters, food, and Okanagan spirits at Walnut Beach Resort.

The two-day festival includes plenty of refreshments and entertainment.

For more information on the festival and to buy tickets, click here.