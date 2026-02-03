Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Oyster Festival 2026 tickets now available
Oyster fest tickets are here
Photo: Osoyoos Oyster Festival (Facebook)
Oysters at Osoyoos Oyster Festival in 2025.
Tickets are now on sale for the signature Osoyoos Oyster Festival this year.
On April 17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., oyster lovers will be able to Sip and Shuck during the opening event at Osoyoos Golf Club.
"Enjoy freshly shucked oysters, a delicious variety of local wines direct from the wineries, and live music to set the mood," reads the event listing.
Then, on April 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., the Pearl in the Desert Gala will feature more oysters, food, and Okanagan spirits at Walnut Beach Resort.
The two-day festival includes plenty of refreshments and entertainment.
For more information on the festival and to buy tickets, click here.
