More funding available for Osoyoos community groups
Applications for local funds
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos.
Community groups can once again apply for grant funding from the Town of Osoyoos.
On Monday, the Town of Osoyoos said in a public notice that additional funding remains available from the Community Service Grant Program and the Resort Municipality Initiative - Visitor Activity Enhancement Funding.
Earlier this year, the municipality gave out $54,200 in Community Service Grants and $87,963 in RMI grants for various town group projects.
The grant committee said it has planned for surplus contingency funds for other groups to apply for funding throughout the year.
Applications can be completed online, or in-person at Town Hall and the Sonora Community Centre.
For more information on the grants and to apply, click here.
