Oliver's airport runway bound to cost $180,000 more after grant denied

Photo: South Okanagan Flying Club Airport runway.

The Town of Oliver is looking at increasing town funds for reconstructing the airport runway by $180,000 after a grant request was rejected.

In a report ahead on Monday's council meeting, staff recommended revising the funding request from the B.C. Air Access Program to $1,361,003 from $1,542,470.00, after the initial grant request was denied due to a "large number of requests and limited funds available for disbursement."

On Jan. 27, BCAAP emailed town staff, saying the most it would award for the project would be the $1.3 million.

The grant adjustment would mean the town would be required to contribute $453,667 for the runway revamp, an additional $181,467.

Council will vote on the funding adjustment during Monday's council meeting.