Oliver's airport runway bound to cost $180,000 more after grant denied
The Town of Oliver is looking at increasing town funds for reconstructing the airport runway by $180,000 after a grant request was rejected.
In a report ahead on Monday's council meeting, staff recommended revising the funding request from the B.C. Air Access Program to $1,361,003 from $1,542,470.00, after the initial grant request was denied due to a "large number of requests and limited funds available for disbursement."
On Jan. 27, BCAAP emailed town staff, saying the most it would award for the project would be the $1.3 million.
The grant adjustment would mean the town would be required to contribute $453,667 for the runway revamp, an additional $181,467.
Council will vote on the funding adjustment during Monday's council meeting.
