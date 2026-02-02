Oliver/Osoyoos News

Cawston's Ntamtqen Community Garden topic of Okanagan Nation Alliance webinar

Photo: Ntamtqen Community Garden Ntamtqen Community Garden.

Okanagan Nation Alliance is hosting a food security webinar on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band's Ntamtqen Community Garden.

On Feb. 25 from 12 to 1 p.m., the webinar will be exploring food security and Indigenous food sovereignty, as well as water stewardship and traditional farming.

Organic farmer Dixon Terbasket will be speaking on the topic after working with Similkameen Native Organic Produce and later building a wholesale and retail system to expand access to healthy, local food.

The talk will focus on "water stewardship and traditional farming practices to address drought and the evolving cycles of water."

For more information and to sign up for the webinar, click here.