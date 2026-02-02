Oliver/Osoyoos News
Cawston's Ntamtqen Community Garden topic of Okanagan Nation Alliance webinar
Webinar on LSIB garden
Photo: Ntamtqen Community Garden
Ntamtqen Community Garden.
Okanagan Nation Alliance is hosting a food security webinar on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band's Ntamtqen Community Garden.
On Feb. 25 from 12 to 1 p.m., the webinar will be exploring food security and Indigenous food sovereignty, as well as water stewardship and traditional farming.
Organic farmer Dixon Terbasket will be speaking on the topic after working with Similkameen Native Organic Produce and later building a wholesale and retail system to expand access to healthy, local food.
The talk will focus on "water stewardship and traditional farming practices to address drought and the evolving cycles of water."
For more information and to sign up for the webinar, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Bus blocks road to ApexApex Mountain - 5:01 pm
- Webinar on LSIB gardenCawston - 5:00 pm
- Recognition for coachVernon - 5:00 pm
- Fire sinks three yachtsVancouver Island - 4:55 pm
- Flurries in Florida United States - 4:49 pm
Real Estate
1923 Lindahl Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$599,000
more details
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$599,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net