Osoyoos Fire Rescue welcomes new fire chief to their crew

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Osoyoos Fire Rescue welcomes Everett Cooke as the newly hired Fire Chief

Osoyoos Fire Rescue and the Town of Osoyoos are welcoming a newly hired Fire Chief.

OFR announced on Friday that Everett Cooke will be leading their crew, which has been without a top dog since Corey Kortmeyer left in August 2024.

The new leader brings more than 25 years of experience as a fire chief who had directed emergency and protective services in northern Alberta, OFR said in their announcement.

"He has successfully led teams of both full-time and volunteer firefighters. Among many other qualifications, Everett has a certificate in Emergency Management from the Justice Institute of BC, Certificates in Municipal Management and Leadership from the University of Alberta," OFR said.

"Chief Cooke has family in the Osoyoos area and has been a frequent visitor to the town. In his spare time, Everett enjoys umpiring baseball and spending time with his wife and children. Everett is excited to join our team and lead our paid-on-call Fire Department."

"We welcome Chief Cooke to the area and look forward to his leadership to continue providing exceptional service to our community."

Deputy Fire Chiefs Rob Huttema and Ryan McCaskill have been leading the team in the interim.