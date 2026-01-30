Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan pharmacists donate $25K to hospital fundraiser

Pharmacists donate $25K

Photo: Sarah Crookall South Okanagan General Hospital.

South Okanagan pharmacists have donated a total of $25,000 to South Okanagan General Hospital fundraising efforts aimed at improving services at the long-beleaguered location.

In a Thursday press release, the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation said pharmacists from Oliver Pharmacy, Pharmasave Oliver, Shoppers Drug Mart Oliver, Shoppers Drug Mart Osoyoos, Sunshine Valley Pharmacy, and three retired pharmacists made the donation to the SOGH campaign.

“For us, this is about putting patients first,” said Dale Dodge, retired pharmacist, in the press release.

“We know that if we can provide more services closer to home, it will lead to better health outcomes than having patients travel to Penticton or Kelowna to access them.”

The SOGH campaign aims to bring new X-Ray and ultrasound equipment to the hospital, as well as support healthcare worker housing.

SOS Medical Foundation said over 3,600 people in Oliver and Osoyoos had to travel for ultrasound services, often waiting for up to six months.

“Medical care in BC can provide a basic level of service, but meaningful improvements — especially in small communities — often depend on local leadership and advocacy,” said Greg Wheeler, community pharmacist and Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, in the press release.



“The more services our small community hospitals can provide, the stronger and more sustainable they become. Local pharmacists are proud to do their part to ensure SOGH continues to serve our region well into the future.”

For more information of the SOGH campaign, click here.