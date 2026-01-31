Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver high school students wanted as youth councillors
Join council as a youth
Photo: Casey Richardson
Oliver Town Hall.
Oliver's students can officially apply to join the municipality as a youth councillor.
After voting to bring on two youth this year, council is seeking students between Grades 9 and 12 to sit at the table.
The town is seeking two representatives: one junior in Grades 9 and 10, and one senior in Grades 11 and 12.
The Town of Oliver said the opportunity has the following benefits for students:
- Gain leadership experience
- Attend Council meetings and Town events
- Graduating Senior Youth Councillor can receive a $1,000 scholarship and a chance to attend BC Youth Parliament in Victoria
Students are asked to send a cover letter and resume to Corporate Services at [email protected], or in-person at Town Hall.
For more information on Oliver's youth councillor positions, click here.
