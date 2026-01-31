Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver high school students wanted as youth councillors

Join council as a youth

Photo: Casey Richardson Oliver Town Hall.

Oliver's students can officially apply to join the municipality as a youth councillor.

After voting to bring on two youth this year, council is seeking students between Grades 9 and 12 to sit at the table.

The town is seeking two representatives: one junior in Grades 9 and 10, and one senior in Grades 11 and 12.

The Town of Oliver said the opportunity has the following benefits for students:

Gain leadership experience

Attend Council meetings and Town events

Graduating Senior Youth Councillor can receive a $1,000 scholarship and a chance to attend BC Youth Parliament in Victoria

Students are asked to send a cover letter and resume to Corporate Services at [email protected], or in-person at Town Hall.

For more information on Oliver's youth councillor positions, click here.