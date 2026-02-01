Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue brush up on knot skills

The ropes of knot tying

Photo: Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue vehicle.

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue learned the ropes of knot tying this week.

"Knowing the right knots helps secure gear and personnel, which is crucial when you're out in the field," OOSAR said on social media Thursday.

Rope and knot skills are a key component of search and rescue work.

"Practice makes perfect when it comes to mastering these essential skills for rescue scenarios," OOSAR added.