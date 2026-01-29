Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Golf Club's Rattlesnake Open to return after six-year hiatus
Rattlesnake Open returns
Photo: Osoyoos Golf Club (Facebook)
Osoyoos Golf Club.
The Osoyoos Golf Club is bringing back its celebrated Rattlesnake Open golf tournament this spring.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce said the tournament would be returning after a six-year hiatus, following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
From April 24 to 26, the golf club will see 124 golfers from across the province play at the Osoyoos course.
"This three-day event is one of the most anticipated tournaments of the golf season and a true showcase for both our club and the South Okanagan community," the chamber said.
The chamber of commerce added that the Osoyoos Golf Club is looking for sponsors for the tournament.
For sponsorship information, email [email protected].
