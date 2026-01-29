Osoyoos Coyotes win back-to-back games after beating Sicamous Eagles 4-2
Coyotes win back-to-back
The Osoyoos Coyotes made a season first, winning back-to-back games after a 4-2 victory over the Sicamous Eagles Tuesday.
In the first two periods, the Coyotes dominated the scoreboard, outshooting the Eagles a combined 33-11 and 48-26.
Mason Rudolph, Ollie Halowaty, Marcus Dumas and Ethan Torres all scored on behalf of the South Okanagan team.
"The younger of the Halowaty brothers was called up to play, which turned out to be a crafty decision by Head Coach Jackson Playfair," reads a game recap.
"Oillie’s marker was his first junior hockey goal."
After also beating the Williams Lake Mustangs Saturday, the Coyotes crawled out from last position in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
Up next, the Coyotes play the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl Arena Friday night.
